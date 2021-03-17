Customs conducts training exercise at the San Ysidro border crossing

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted an operational readiness exercise that included tactical gear and smoke bombs at the San Ysidro port of entry Wednesday morning.

Several riot-gear-equipped CBP officers were seen during the exercise, which was held in the first four lanes on the far-left side of the port of entry.

Those lanes were already closed to the public so border traffic — pedestrian and vehicles — was not interrupted during the exercise, which lasted about 10 minutes.

Commuters who were waiting to cross into the U.S. were notified of the exercise in English and Spanish through a loudspeaker.

Officers in tactical gear deployed smoke bombs, and some were seeing riding a couple of UTV vehicles on the U.S. side of the port of entry. Loud bangs were heard as part of the exercise.

CBP said in a release that the agency "continually assesses the capabilities of our facilities and has been making — and will continue to make — necessary preparations."

"Preparations include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources, as needed, to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel."

These types of exercises have been conducted on different occasions in recent years. At the end of 2018 and early 2019, after the arrival of a migrant caravan to the Tijuana border, they were held occasionally at the ports of San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Tecate.

In mid-March 2020, another exercise was held at San Ysidro, which at the time was believed to be related to court-ordered changes to the "Remain in Mexico" program.

The exercise drew the attention of immigrants who are in Tijuana seeking asylum in the U.S.

Fanny Velázquez from Honduras came to the port of entry with her 5-month-old baby in her arms as soon as she heard the detonations coming from the left side of the port of entry.

"We saw smoke come out and heard the explosions," she said. "We were at the other side near the bridge, and I told a friend, there is something going on over there, so we came to see."

She arrived with a group of immigrants, who observed the last moments of the drill from the Mexican side of a mesh installed on the international boundary line.

The group said they were going next to El Chaparral border crossing, a few blocks from there, where recently immigrants set up a campsite while they wait for a chance to request asylum in the U.S.