Los Angeles TV crew injured in SUV crash, driver arrested

A FOX 11 reporter and photographer were among five people seriously injured Friday when an allegedly drunk driver crashed his SUV into a building in Hollywood, officials said.

The male driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Los Angeles Police Department said. He told police he fell asleep at the wheel but failed field sobriety tests.

Authorities believe he was driving drunk when he drove the SUV the wrong way and ran off the road along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling said.

The TV station's crew members, reporter Hal Eisner and photojournalist Joab Perez, were working on a story about the famous El Capitan Theatre and Los Angeles County's partial reopening this week, which allows for movie theaters to open at limited capacity, according to FOX 11.

The SUV crashed into a glass storefront on West Hollywood Boulevard around 3 p.m., striking several pedestrians, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The reporter and photographer were among the five people taken to the hospital, the station said. At least four of them were considered to be in serious to critical condition, the LAFD said.

All were expected to survive their injuries, Wendling said.

Another pedestrian declined to be taken to the hospital, the LAFD said.