‘Borat’ producer: Rudy Giuliani wanted to arrest us

Rudy Giuliani wanted Borat busted.

That’s the claim made Saturday by Monica Levinson, the producer of “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.”

The Golden Globe-winning film featured a hidden camera scene of the ex-mayor turned Trump lawyer seemingly fondling himself in front of a woman he was apparently trying to seduce in a Manhattan hotel room last summer.

Giuliani believed the woman was a conservative journalist looking to interview him. She was actually actress Maria Bakalova trying to create comedy — which America’s Mayor provided.

Once star Sacha Baron Cohen burst in and Giuliani found out he was the butt of the joke, the ex-law-and-order leader wanted New York’s Finest to step in, according to Levinson.

“He claimed we were trying to extort him at the time, which we didn’t ask for anything,” she said during Producers Guild of America panel, according to Deadline. “He called all of his New York City cops and said extortion, which was a federal crime. Very smart to bring that up.”

But as Giuliani tried to make a federal case out of it and the hotel locked them out of the room, Levinson and her crew made sure the footage survived.

“That’s always out first,” the producer said. “We would hide tapes in our pants. There’s always ways to make sure we got out the data.”

She said the crew’s equipment was in the locked room, so they had to rent gear to shoot subsequent scenes until they could get their property back.

Giuliani claimed his intentions were honorable with Bakalova, who was 23, but playing a 15-year-old.

“I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he tweeted after the controversy last year. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

Cohen responded as his Borat Sagdiyev character defending Giuliani’s “innocent sexy time.”

The film won the Golden Globe for best motion picture musical or comedy, and Cohen won best actor in that category. Bakalova was nominated for best actress but didn’t win. Her performance won best actress awards the Critics Choice Movie Awards, the National Society of Film Critics and the Online Film Critics Society. She’s also been nominated for an Oscar and a Screen Actors Guild award.

Giuliani’s “performance” earned him a Golden Raspberry nomination.