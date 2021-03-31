20-year-old spots teens swept into water near dam and dies trying to help, Ohio cops say

A 20-year-old died trying to rescue a group of teens who fell in the water near a Delaware County, Ohio, dam, officials say. A 17-year-old also died. Screengrab: WSYX

A man and a high school student have died following an attempt to rescue a group of teens from an Ohio river.

Three teens were fishing along a dam spillway Tuesday night in Delaware County when they were swept into the Olentangy River, the Associated Press reported.

Melvin Salvador, 20, saw the teens struggling in the water and jumped in to try to rescue them. By the time firefighters had arrived, two teens had made it out of the water, according to WBNS.

Tri-Township Fire Department Chief Troy Morris said that part of the river where the teens were struggling is “dangerous if you don’t know how to swim,” WCMH reported.

Salvador was pulled from the water roughly 45 minutes later along with 17-year-old Nabin Bhandari. Bhandari was hospitalized, per WBNS, and died early Wednesday. Salvador also died.

The two other teens were hospitalized, according to the AP. Their injuries haven’t been disclosed.

Bhandari was a student at Westerville Central High School. In a statement, the district called the incident an “unfortunate accident.”

“We are saddened to learn about the passing of Nabin Bhandari and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” the statement said, per WSYX. “We also extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who attempted to save him during this unfortunate accident.”

The district added that schools are on spring break, but that it’s working to make counseling services available to students.

Delaware County is just north of Columbus.

