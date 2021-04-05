Train hits girl and throws her off a railroad bridge, Arkansas cops say. She survived

A girl was taken by air to a hospital in Little Rock after she was knocked off a railroad bridge by a passing train, Arkansas police say. Johnson County Sheriff's Office

A walk along a railroad bridge in Arkansas took a terrifying turn over the weekend, police say.

Four juveniles were on the railroad bridge in Hartman on Saturday evening when a train came along, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Three were able to flee the bridge, but one girl couldn’t escape in time, officials said. She was hit by the train and thrown from the bridge.

Miraculously, the girl survived.

She was flown to a hospital in Little Rock, but officials said “her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.”

They added that the event could have come to a very different end.

“Obviously, this incident could’ve turned out tragically,” the sheriff’s office said. “Yet, because of the quick response, the knowledge of first responders and the grace of God, it didn’t. Luckily, (four) families can celebrate today instead of mourn.”

Hartman is in western Arkansas about 50 miles east of Fort Smith.

