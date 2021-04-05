GOP voting bills draw business opposition in Texas, much to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s displeasure

AUSTIN, Texas — Protecting business from government obstacles is a political priority for Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, but the conservative Republican is not a fan when businesses become obstacles to his hard-charging agenda.

Patrick lashed out at American Airlines after the nation's largest air carrier announced that it is "strongly opposed" to Senate Bill 7, a Patrick priority that passed the state Senate on Thursday — with Republicans praising it for improving election integrity, while Democrats, civil rights groups and other opponents called it a naked bid to suppress voting rights.

"As a Texas-based business, we must stand up for the rights of our team members and customers who call Texas home, and honor the sacrifices made by generations of Americans to protect and expand the right to vote," American Airlines said Thursday in a statement. "At American, we believe we should break down barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion in our society — not create them."

Patrick issued his own statement, saying he was stunned by the Fort Worth-based airline's stand.

"Texans are fed up with corporations that don’t share our values trying to dictate public policy." he said. "The majority of Texans support maintaining the integrity of our elections, which is why I made it a priority this legislative session."

Patrick reminded Texans that American Airlines was among the companies that in 2017 fought against legislation that would have barred transgender-friendly bathroom and locker room policies in schools and government buildings. He also predicted that the airline would rejoin the fight this session by opposing SB 29, another Patrick priority that would bar student-athletes from competing in sports other than for their "biological sex."

Business opposition to the 2017 bathroom bills rankled some Republicans, who sharply criticized representatives of industry groups, particularly the Texas Association of Business, during committee hearings on the legislation.

But business involvement in politics is nothing new, and it can be effective at generating headlines, such as Major League Baseball's decision last week to pull this summer's All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest a new Georgia voting law. That law puts limits on mail-in voting, bans mobile polling places and limits extended voting hours when problems occur, among other provisions.

In Texas, a committee hearing on another Republican voting bill ended at 6 a.m. Friday, about 22 hours after it had begun, as witnesses waited long hours to testify on House Bill 6.

As that hearing was grinding on, tech executive Michael Dell took to Twitter to criticize the measure.

"Free, fair, equitable access to voting is the foundation of American democracy," the head of Round Rock-based Dell Technologies wrote. "Those rights — especially for women, communities of color — have been hard-earned. Governments should ensure citizens have their voices heard. HB 6 does the opposite, and we are opposed to it."

Microsoft also publicized its opposition in a statement: "We are concerned that HB 6 could criminalize honest mistakes made by volunteer poll workers, which would give us pause before encouraging our employees to volunteer and serve in those roles."

The House Elections Committee could vote on HB 6 as early as Thursday, with approval expected by the panel's Republican majority.

The author of HB 6, Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, insists it is intended to bolster public confidence in elections by reducing voter fraud and requiring elections to be conducted in a uniform way across Texas.

During last week's hearing, when a fellow Republican praised HB 6 by saying that "most of the bill is not going after voters," Cain offered a gentle rebuke.

"This bill is not about going after voters at all. This is about protecting voters, protecting the sanctity of the vote. It's about the security of the ballot box," Cain said.

Democrats, joined by many opponents who testified at the hearing, countered that HB 6 was an overreaction to relatively rare instances of voter fraud — unnecessarily making it harder to vote, particularly for young people, people of color and disabled Texans.

"The truth is supporters of these bills want to make it harder for Texans to vote because they don’t like what a lot of voters have to say, especially voters of color," said Rae Martinez, director of Texas Rising Action. "That betrays our democratic values and our belief in free and fair elections. And it’s right out of the old Jim Crow playbook."

As written, HB 6 would:

—Bar election officials from removing poll watchers, who typically represent a political party or candidate, from polling places except for crimes "related to the conduct of the election."

—Create new crimes for election officials who turn away poll watchers or obstruct the view of poll watchers.

—Require people who help voters fill out a ballot to submit a document listing their name, address, relationship to the voter, reason the help was necessary and what help was provided.

—Ban getting paid, or offering compensation, for depositing mail-in ballots or helping voters fill out an absentee ballot.

—Beef up criminal penalties for election fraud.

—Make it a state crime to vote in Texas and in another state on the same day.

—Create a new crime for "vote harvesting," defined as interacting with one or more voters in connection with a ballot, a vote-by-mail ballot or an application to vote by mail with the intention "to deliver votes for a specific candidate or measure."

—Prohibit local officials from sending out vote-by-mail applications unless requested by a specific voter.

—Create an expedited court process for complaints of election or voting impropriety before Election Day.

—Speed the distribution of death certificates to local and state voting officials.

Coming out of the Senate, SB 7 has several similar provisions, including protections for poll watcher access, disclosures from those who help voters and a ban on sending unsolicited vote-by-mail applications.

SB 7 also would require those who apply to vote by mail to acknowledge that giving false information is a state jail felony.

The Senate version also would:

—Ban drive-thru voting and overnight or 24-hour polling locations.

—Let poll watchers record video at a polling place, including a voter at a voting machine if the voter is suspected of receiving illegal help, though the recording cannot show the ballot.

—Require people providing rides for three or more voters to a polling place to fill out a form with their name, address and information on whether they also assisted the voter in casting a ballot.

The Senate approved SB 7 on a party-line vote, with all 18 Republicans in support and all 13 Democrats opposed, sending it to the House.

Other Republican bills that contain portions of SB 7 and HB 6 also are advancing in the Senate and House.