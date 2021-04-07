Aaron Rodgers is getting rave reviews on ‘Jeopardy!’ Could he become permanent host?

Aaron Rodgers is hosting “Jeopardy!” for two weeks and has said he would like to host the show full time. Jeopardy!

If there’s one thing the internet is seemingly in agreement with this week, it’s that Aaron Rodgers has dazzled in his first two days guest hosting “Jeopardy!”

Could the Green Bay Packers quarterback follow in Alex Trebek’s footsteps and become the full-time host when he retires from football? If it were up to him, he wouldn’t need to retire to pursue his “dream job.”

Rodgers is among the many celebrities who have taken a turn hosting the popular quiz show following the death of Alex Trebek in November. Others who have already hosted include previous champion Ken Jennings, journalist Katie Couric and Dr. Mehmet Oz of TV fame.

“Following in the footsteps of a legend is something I know a little about,” Rodgers said, alluding to succeeding Brett Favre as quarterback of the Packers. “And I learned the best way to honor their legacy is to put in the work and deliver at the highest level. So for the next two weeks, I hope I can make Alex proud.”

Two episodes into his two-week stint as the show’s guest host, the reviews have been positive for Rodgers.

“I didn’t know I needed Aaron Rodgers as Jeopardy host until now,” professional golfer Max Homa posted on Twitter.

“Enjoyed watching @AaronRodgers12 on #Jeopardy- like a true QB- great command of the show!” ESPN anchor Hannah Storm tweeted.

I didn’t know I needed Aaron Rodgers as Jeopardy host until now — max homa (@maxhoma23) April 5, 2021 Enjoyed watching @AaronRodgers12 on #Jeopardy- like a true QB-great command of the show! — Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) April 6, 2021 I’m like halfway through but I really like Aaron Rodgers as host of @Jeopardy. One of my favorites so far.



His delivery is smooth. A bit stilted but shows a lot of promise and he handles the ins and outs of the game really well.



Far better than Dr. Oz. — Roey Hadar (@roeyhadar) April 6, 2021

Highlights of the first two shows include a contestant poking fun at Rodgers during a Final Jeopardy answer and the host mentioning Turd Ferguson, which comes from a “Celebrity Jeopardy!” sketch from “Saturday Night Live.”

Rodgers told ESPN he “watched hours and hours and hours of episodes” to prepare for his guest-hosting duties.

Despite being one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL at 37 years old, Rodgers won the league’s MVP award last season and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Retirement is not on his radar, but hosting the popular quiz show sure is.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” he told The Ringer. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh — 178 days to do ‘Jeopardy!’ So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job.”

NFL MVP

Jeopardy Host

Man of many talents

All around good dude



Answer: Who is Aaron Rodgers? — Jeremy Poincenot (@JeremyPoincenot) April 6, 2021 Aaron Rodgers is probably the best Jeopardy guest host so far because he doesn't need the job at all and it shows. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 7, 2021 There’s only one guy that’s good at everything, and that’s Aaron Rodgers

pic.twitter.com/dL7Q343hGX — (@Trxnzition) April 5, 2021 Aaron Rodgers should host Jeopardy full time one day pic.twitter.com/mapBIGqbgM — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) April 5, 2021

He backed up those comments in an Instagram Live video on Monday with fiancé Shailene Woodley. He said he has enough time to devote to “Jeopardy!” during the offseason and maintain both jobs.

Rodgers will have to wait his turn after his two weeks are complete. Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik and Sanjay Gupta will all get their crack at the hosting duties after Rodgers.