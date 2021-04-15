‘Beauty & The Beast meets Clue.’ Estate with secret passage listed for $11.8 million

The estate is in the Dolores Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A storybook-worthy mansion nestled in the Dolores Heights neighborhood of San Francisco has hit the market for $11.85 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the location of the house is prime, the estate itself has a couple of secrets hidden within its walls – including a hidden passageway inside a library. Not to mention a chandelier that looks like it came from a “Game of Thrones” set.

Library Screen grab from Realtor.com

“A one-of-a-kind, historic, trophy home designed for entertaining that simply cannot be recreated,” the listing said. “Nearly 4,700 square feet of internal spaces, plus expansive gardens, wonderfully private viewscapes and a level of sophistication, modern amenity and comfort integrally woven beneath the fabric of this historic residence.”

Top floor Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house, known as The Mayor’s Mansion, was built for Jim Ralph, who served as San Francisco mayor in 1930, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

It underwent an $8 million expansion and renovation that included a “Page and Turnbull historic resource evaluation to guide and set the tone for the no-expense-spared restoration,” the listing reported.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the house is a thing of beauty, it couldn’t escape the claws of the Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild. However, most of the comments focused on the elegance of the property, with a couple of jokes thrown in.

Library Screen grab from Realtor.com

“You had me at ‘secret passage in the library!” one person wrote. “It’s like Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ meets ‘Clue: The Movie!’ A dream!!!”

Library Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The stone hallways and library are amazing!” another said. “That would be an amazing DnD game room.”

Secret passageway Screen grab from Realtor.com

“It was Colonel Mustard in the conservatory with the candlestick!” wrote another.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“*laughes in Kindle*” said one jokester.