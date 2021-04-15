Just freed from jail, man steals patrol car for ride to apartment, Arkansas police say

A 33-year-old man released from the Pulaski County, Arkansas, jail drove to an apartment in a Little Rock police vehicle, officials say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man used a cop car for a ride immediately after he was freed from jail, Arkansas police say.

Cordell Coleman, 33, had just been released from a Pulaski County jail shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday when surveillance video captured him entering a Little Rock police vehicle and driving away, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

He had been booked into the jail on a public intoxication charge, KATV reported.

Police tracked the 2018 Ford Explorer to an apartment building in North Little Rock, where they found the vehicle undamaged, the Arkansas Times reported.

Coleman was arrested again, this time on a felony theft charge, KATV reported.