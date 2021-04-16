Frank Lloyd Wright apprentice built this Texas mansion on sale for $17.5M. Look around

This architectural marvel rests on almost 30 acres in Spicewood, Texas, and is listed for $17.5 million. Screen grab from Kuper Sotheby's International Realty's Youtube video

An architectural wonderland known as the Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge in Spicewood, Texas, has hit the market for $17.5 million.

On its own, the retreat that sits on 30 acres in Hill County is impressive, but one of the main draws is that it was designed by Austin architect John Covert Watson, who was the apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright when “Wright was working on New York City’s Guggenheim Museum,” Culture Map Houston reported.

A pathway connects the guest house to the main house, which sports high ceilings and glass walls. Inside, there’s a library, movie theater, hair salon and an elevator.

“The home is an experience and artwork in itself, designed to take you on a journey,” listing agent Susan Barringer said, according to Culture Map. “The walls are covered in cork, and provide [a] blank canvas throughout for the avid collector and artist,” she adds. “An entertainer’s dream space with elegant seating perched from above is ideal for enjoying live concerts from below.”

According to Austonia, Billy Joe Shaver, The Flatlanders, Pat Green and Kinky Friedman are a few musicians who have performed at the property.

Watson is also the architect of another famous Texas estate: The Sand Dollar House, a mushroom-shaped Lake Travis house that was put on the market in 2020, McClatchy News reported.