Toddler dies after he’s hit by driver delivering calves to farm, Indiana sheriff says

A toddler died after he was run over on a farm in Indiana, officials say.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says a man was delivering calves Monday to the farm near Wolcottville in northeastern Indiana, WANE reported.

After speaking with the driver, the boy’s father and his siblings went to a barn to prepare for the calves and the driver reversed his pickup truck with a trailer, The News Sun reported.

“The (15-month-old) slipped out of the house unbeknownst to the parents,” Lt. Don Faust told the newspaper.

The driver stopped after realizing he hit something and discovered the injured boy on the ground, WPTA reported.

The child was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he was pronounced dead, the news outlet reported.

The sheriff’s office said criminal charges won’t be filed, The News Sun reported.