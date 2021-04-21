National
Mark Johnson. Boise news anchor. Emmy winner. And now a viral meme
Mark Johnson.
Those two words created an uproar on the internet after Boise’s KTVB news station sent an accidental tweet.
The news anchor’s name and a link to his profile was sent out by mistake Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, the tweet had thousands of shares and 14,000 likes.
“When you update (Mark Johnson’s) bio on the website, accidentally tweet it and make him an overnight sensation,” Celina Van Hyning, a digital producer at KTVB, tweeted.
Mark Johnson became a top trending topic on Twitter, because so many people were talking about Mark Johnson. They created memes and made jokes about how there’s a reporter in Idaho named Mark Johnson.
Johnson said on Twitter that the attention was hilarious — and awesome.
Here are some of the memes people created about Idaho’s Mark Johnson.
Comments