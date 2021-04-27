‘Suspicious’ man offered student ride in a van — then took her elsewhere, Auburn says

Auburn University officials are warning students about a “suspicious” man trying to pick up students in his van near campus. Screengrab from Google Maps

Officials at Auburn University are urging students to be careful after reports of a man trying to lure women into his van.

Officials issued an advisory this past weekend after they say a “suspicious” man has tried to pick up passengers on and off campus. The first incident was reported Saturday when a female student says she was offered a ride near West Magnolia Avenue, according to the university’s safety and security department.

Security officials said three students came forward with similar accounts from that same day, including one woman who said she initially accepted the ride “and that the suspect took her to another location.”

“[He] attempted to kiss her, at which time she exited the vehicle and he drove away,” officials wrote.

Campus Safety Advisory: Update on Suspicious Male/VanOn Saturday, April 24, Auburn University sent out a Campus Safety... Posted by Auburn University Campus Safety & Security on Monday, April 26, 2021

Police have released additional information about the suspect, who’s described as a male with tan or brown skin and short, dark hair that’s possibly balding. The suspect is short in stature, authorities said, and is believed to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s.

Students also reported the man having a Hispanic accent.

The van he was driving is described as a newer model white Ford Transit Connect with an Alabama tag, according to campus security. It has black door handles and windows in the cargo area, where landscaping equipment is visible.

Students are asked to remain vigilant, with a reminder that all Auburn University Security Shuttle vans are clearly marked. Shuttles also have an ID number near the front door and are driven by uniformed “campus security representatives,” the university said.

Students should report all suspicious activity to Auburn Police by calling 911.