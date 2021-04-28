Take a first look at Kamala Harris’ Madame Tussauds wax figurine — the first for a VP

Vice President Kamala Harris pitches the Biden administrationÕs infrastructure plan Monday, April 19, 2021 at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, NC. tlong@newsobserver.com

Vice President Kamala Harris will make history once again as she becomes the first vice president to get their own wax figure from world-renowned museum Madame Tussauds.

Her wax figure, as well as one for President Joe Biden, will be featured at Madame Tussauds’ New York museum.

“I’m hugely honored to be sculpting Kamala Harris,” sculptor Vicky Grant said in a video posted by the museum. “I feel like the most important features to get right are not only her lovely, warm welcoming smile but also her eyes. I feel like she is so engaging when she smiles.”

Here’s your first look at the wax figure of Harris, who became the first female vice president, and first vice president of Black and South Asian descent, following the 2020 presidential election.

The heads took six weeks for the sculptors to complete, and the figures will take another four to six months before they are finished, according to Madame Tussauds.

The figures of Biden and Harris will be wearing replicas of the outfits they wore to the presidential inauguration ceremony in January, the museum said. Harris’ outfit will features her purple coat and dress, gold and pearl necklace, pearl earrings, bracelets and rings.

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum revealed the head sculptures of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Biden and Harris’ figures will be unveiled later this year in the “Oval Office” experience at the New York museum.

“We’re honored to create a figure for Vice President Harris and reflect this significant moment in U.S. history for guests inside Madame Tussauds New York,” said Brittany Williams, spokesperson for Madame Tussauds.