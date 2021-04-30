Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion drowns at pro fishing tournament in Texas

Former New York Jets’ tight end Pete Lammons is seen in 1967. Lammons drowned Thursday at a professional fishing tournament in Texas. (AP Photo)

A former NFL player who won an iconic Super Bowl alongside Joe Namath drowned during a professional fishing tournament in Texas, officials say.

Pete Lammons Jr. died Thursday after he fell overboard during a Major League Fishing tournament at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in East Texas, officials say. He was 77.

The boat was not running when Lammons fell into the water about 10 a.m. Thursday during the Major League Fishing Toyota Series. His boater was unsuccessful in rescuing him, officials say.

Lammons’ body was found using sonar and his identity was released Friday. An autopsy is scheduled.

Before entering the NFL, Lammons, a native of Jacksonville, Texas, played football for the University of Texas, where he was a member of the 1963 national championship team that beat No. 2 Navy in the Cotton Bowl.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath takes a toss from tight end Pete Lammons, right, during a training session in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Jan. 10, 1969. (AP Photo) Anonymous ASSOCIATED PRESS

He was drafted by and played tight end for the New York Jets from 1966 to 1971. Lammons helped the Jets defeat the Baltimore Colts 16-7 in the 1969 Super Bowl, which is regarded as one of the greatest upsets in American sports history.

Lammons was “one of a select few players who wear both National Championship and World Championship rings,” according to University of Texas athletics.

According to Major League Fishing, Lammons was an experienced co-angler and competed in 57 tournaments in the professional league.

A moment of silence was scheduled to be held Friday at the tournament.