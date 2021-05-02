Gerber is looking for its new baby — who’ll receive $25,000. Here’s how to enter

Magnolia Earl, a “happy and joyful” 1-year-old from Ross, California, won Gerber’s 2020 photo contest. Screengrab: Gerber Instagram

Hey, parents! If you think your little one has the makings of a star, Gerber has some very good news — the company has launched its search for this year’s “spokesbaby.”

The baby food company is celebrating the photo contest’s 11th year.

If your little one is no older than 48 months and has an “infectious giggle,” “shining personality” and “the ability to melt hearts,” 2021 could be the year your kiddo steps into the limelight.

The winner of the photo contest will be featured on Gerber’s social media accounts and marketing campaigns — and receive a cool $25,000 cash prize as well as a collection of Gerber products.

Think your baby has what it takes?

Visit photosearch.gerber.com to upload your favorite photos and video of your little one showing off their personality by May 10.

Babies can only be submitted by their parent or legal guardian, the rules state, and each baby can only be submitted once.

Parents and legal guardians must have taken the photos or video they submit between April 27 and May 10.

Professional photos and video are prohibited and babies must be “appropriately clothed,” Gerber said. Parents should also avoid using filters or retouching photos.

Submissions will be judged on several of factors, including “visual appeal of the child,” the little one’s expressiveness and consistency with Gerber’s “anything for baby” mission, the company said.

Finalists will be notified by email before judges choose the winner.

You can view the complete rules here.

Gerber said this year’s winner will also serve as the brand’s inaugural “Chief Growing Officer.” The honorary C-suite executive will be tasked with a collection of duties including taste-testing new baby food and serving as Gerber CEO for a day.

Last year’s winner was Magnolia Earl, a “happy and joyful” 1-year-old from Ross, California.

Magnolia won over judges with her “joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze,” Gerber said. The company received more than 327,000 entries.

If you think your babe is star material, click here to submit your photos, answer a few questions and explain what makes your baby a star.

