See ‘Bridgerton’ writer’s longtime California home with yurt, huge bedroom listed at $4M

“Bridgerton” writer Oliver Goldstick is selling his longtime family home in Southern California — which was built in 1923 and features a 1,000-square-foot primary bedroom — for $4 million, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The stately, three-story, 4,500-square-foot Mediterranean residence, dubbed Casa Amarilla, sits in the hills of the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz. Called “a secret from the street,” the home boasts extraordinary views from downtown to Catalina Island.

The estate has been the home of Goldstick, 60, and his family for 25 years. And the location near television studios is ideal for Goldstick, whose writing/producing credits include “Pretty Little Liars” and “Ugly Betty,” as well as the Netflix romance hit “Bridgerton” that is set in London in the 1800s.

It’s an “entertainer’s dream,” a Douglas Elliman representative said in an email to the Sacramento Bee, with soaring ceilings, sun-drenched rooms and a 40-foot pool. The setting has been the venue of weddings, fundraisers and concerts.

Yet, the home offers privacy, too. There are three bedrooms on the top floor as well the private, expansive master suite that spans 1,000 square feet with an elegant spa-like bath. The chef’s kitchen is spacious and opens into a cozy family room. The formal dining area has 9-foot ceilings. There’s a loft above the living room, multiple patios and a home-office with a bathroom.

A yurt is tucked into the hillside, surrounded by mature landscaping. The yurt is being used as a gym and yoga studio.

“This warm, beautifully-preserved historic home, dating back to the silent screen era, is a rare find – an easy walk to the trendy shops and restaurants of Vermont and Hillhurst, the trails of Griffith Park, and a brief commute to most of the studios and downtown,” according to Douglas Elliman.

The property is listed by Dorothy Carter and Michael Orland of Douglas Elliman.

Despite being in the city, the privacy of the home is fantastic, Goldstick told Mansion Global.

“The house is like a secret from the street and I love that,” Goldstick told the real estate news website. “You have no idea, looking from the outside, that it’s many levels with high ceilings and magnificent views—you don’t feel like you’re that high above the city until you’re inside and then you realize, ‘oh, it really does open up the entire city.’”

Goldstick bought the property in 1996 for $600,000, according to realtor.com and Mansion Global.