Connecticut House approves constitutional amendment for no-excuse absentee balloting

HARTFORD, Conn. — At a time when other states are restricting voting, Connecticut took a step in the opposite direction Tuesday night as lawmakers approved a landmark switch to no-excuse absentee ballots.

Lawmakers in the state House of Representatives voted 104-44 on a bipartisan basis for a constitutional amendment to change the law and make it easier to obtain an absentee ballot.

The spirited debate lasted nearly 4½ hours before nine Republicans joined with all Democrats in favor of the resolution. But the vote count fell short of the necessary 75% to fast-track the process under a complicated, multi-year process to make the changes.

Since the measure passed by a simple majority in the House, the earliest that the amendment would appear on the ballot for the general public would be in November 2024 if also passed by a simple majority in the state Senate.

The fastest way under the system would have occurred if 75% of the members in the House and Senate approved the constitutional amendment, which would then be placed on the ballot in November 2022. But lawmakers predicted before the vote that the chamber did not have the necessary votes for the fast-track result.

If also approved by the Senate in the coming days, the question on the ballot would be: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot?”

Currently, 34 states nationwide allow residents to vote by absentee for any reason in all elections.

In a similar clash that is playing out at the national level, Democrats and Republicans battled over the level of voter fraud that is related to absentee votes. Republicans said there have been numerous instances of fraud, while Democrats said they are few and isolated.

Rep. Christine Palm, a Chester Democrat, said the amendment was needed as charges of widespread voter fraud have been “debunked over and over and over again.’'

Rep. Hilda Santiago, a Meriden Democrat, said she was a little perplexed by the partisan controversy.

“Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, why can’t we make it easier for people to vote?’' she asked. “I just don’t understand that.’'

But House Republican leader Vincent Candelora of North Branford opposed the resolution, noting that a similar constitutional amendment was defeated by the voters in 2014. He said it is possible that the voters might defeat two separate constitutional amendments on early voting and no-excuses absentee balloting in the coming years.

“Quite possibly, both could end up failing,’' Candelora said.

But Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco, a conservative Republican from Wolcott, questioned the amendment, saying her opinion was that the state’s move in 2020 to send absentee ballot applications to all voters during the pandemic “violated the constitution.’'

The constitutional amendment is flawed, she said, adding that voting in person is more secure than the absentee system.

“Contrary to claims by those on the left, voter fraud is a real problem,’' Mastrofrancesco said. “If anything, voter fraud suppresses turnout. ... They may just throw their hands up and say, ‘The heck with it. I’m not going to vote.’ ... This theory that there is no ballot fraud is false.’'

Connecticut has multiple problems, she said, that include deceased voters remaining on the official rolls because their names were not immediately deleted, adding that about 100,000 absentee ballot applications were returned to the state as undeliverable because the voter had moved or died.

“We don’t verify signatures,’' Mastrofrancesco said. “Our voter rolls are not up to date, which is a big problem. ... There is no way to verify who signed that application, who signed that ballot.’'

She cited the case of former state Rep. Christine Ayala, a Bridgeport Democrat who was charged with 19 counts of violations, including 10 felony counts of primary or enrollment violations, one felony count of tampering with or fabricating evidence, and eight misdemeanor counts of fraudulent voting.

Ayala eventually avoided a trial by pleading guilty in 2015 to two counts of providing a false statement to state elections enforcement investigators in a plea-bargain deal that led to no prison time with a suspended one-year sentence that included her agreeing not to seek public office for two years.

Mastronfrancesco offered an amendment requiring photo identification because, she said, such identification is needed when buying a car, purchasing insurance, buying a gun, making a purchase at a pawn shop, and obtaining a hunting or fishing license.

But Rep. Daniel Fox, a Stamford Democrat who co-chairs the committee overseeing elections, opposed the amendment on photo identification after saying it targets the elderly and those in cities.

“Minority voters disproportionately lack identification,’' he said.

The photo identification amendment was rejected, 93-53, on strict party lines with Republicans in favor and Democrats against. Mastrofrancesco also offered an amendment requiring signature verification on absentee ballots because “signatures are forged.’' That, too, was rejected on strict party lines.

Rep. Geraldo Reyes, a Waterbury Democrat who is the chairman of the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, said, “I believe it should be absolutely, no excuse for anybody in the Constitution state. ... Constitutions were made to be amended. They were not made to be the end-all, be-all.’'

House majority leader Jason Rojas of East Hartford said he never had a need to vote by absentee ballot in the past and still voted in person during the past year. But the pandemic changed the circumstances for many voters, he said.

The voting changes in Connecticut have been slower than other states because voters rejected a rare constitutional amendment in November 2014 in a statewide referendum.

The question on the ballot was: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to remove restrictions concerning absentee ballots and to permit a person to vote without appearing at a polling place on the day of an election?”

The measure was rejected by about 53% to 47%, but supporters said they believed that some voters did not precisely understand the question. Other said voters understood the question and simply rejected the idea. The measure was supported at the time by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

Cheri Quickmire, executive director of Common Cause in Connecticut, said the state already has evidence that the change can work.

“In 2020, because of the pandemic, Connecticut temporarily allowed all voters to vote absentee for the very first time — resulting in one of our most seamless elections in years and near-record level participation,’' she said. “It’s time to make this commonsense measure permanent. If the legislature doesn’t pass the no-excuse absentee ballot resolution this session, voters will quickly lose the rights they gained just months ago.”

Tom Swan, the longtime executive director of the Connecticut Citizen Action Group, said, “Connecticut has a long-overdue opportunity to expand voter access and join the 34 red and blue states across the country who allow all voters to vote absentee. We strongly urge legislators to take it. It shouldn’t take a pandemic to move voting rights forward.”