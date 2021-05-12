Kentucky convenience store chain limiting customers to $30 in gas due to panic buying

Double Kwik convenience store and gas station in Nicholasville, Feb. 15, 2021. mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Customers at Double Kwik, a convenience store chain with locations in eastern Kentucky, are now limited to $30 in gas purchases as many motorists look for fuel.

Double Kwik said Tuesday afternoon it has “sufficient supply” and has other sources of gas besides what comes from Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline company halted operations last weekend after it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack.

“If we as a community continue to fuel as normal and don’t over purchase, we will get through this together,” Double Kwik said.

But a couple of hours later, Double Kwik announced it is limiting customers to $30 in gas “due to increased volume sales.”

Double Kwik has at least 40 locations in Kentucky, including several in Pikeville.

Gas prices in Kentucky surged 12 cents in the last week, which was the second-highest jump in the country, the Herald-Leader reported. The average price per gallon in Kentucky on Tuesday was $2.84.

There isn’t expected to be a significant impact on Kentucky gas prices from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, AAA spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins said, according to the Herald-Leader.

Experts say it’s not necessary to rush to fill up your gas tanks, as it can make things worse, McClatchy News reported.

“No reason to freak out,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Colonial Pipeline says it hopes to “substantially” restore the flow of gas late in the week, McClatchy News reported.