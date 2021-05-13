Century-old abandoned school with ghostly feel for sale in West Virginia. Take a look

The stone-cut school built in 1923 gives off some chilly vibes. Screen grab from Realtor.com

While this former school property may seem like it’s the setting of some Hollywood box office bust about undead prep-school students, it’s actually real life — and on the market in Grantsville, West Virginia for $225,000.

Sure, the “Resident Evil” vibe will most likely strike absolute terror right into your very soul, but the good news is there’s no reported asbestos, according to the listing.

“This beautiful cut stone school building was built in 1923 and home to the Calhoun County Red Devils and students for over 73 years,” the listing said. “It sits on (around) two acres with road frontage surrounding it. The current owners have put a brand new roof membrane and fixed the top floor ceiling support beams throughout preserving the main structure.”

The building has over 26,000 square feet that can be converted into anything. The listing even recommends that the space can be converted into a “bed and breakfast, event space, museum or even a beautiful castle style home!”

While the property appears to have dodged the asbestos bullet, it wasn’t able to escape the “Best of Zillow” jokes that flew all over Twitter after the building was posted on the popular social media account.

“Other than the hella intense ‘phasmophobia’ vibes, I’m down,” said one Twitter user. “Who knows how to dry wall?”

“Looks like Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters,” one user observed, referring to the ‘X-Men” franchise. “Seriously though, one could renovate it and have either a huge mansion all to themselves or turn it into a commune with lots of separate living units and live there with all their friends.”

“Narrator: <there was asbestos>” joked another.

“Just ignore the zombies behind the nailed up door,” one user said about the photo of a door that appears to be boarded up.

“Location is everything,” said one user. “An abandoned asylum here in Los Angeles would go for at least three times that.”

“Need a new headquarters for Project Mayhem? HAVE WE GOT A PLACE FOR YOU!” another joked.

The page itself had to crack the jokes as well.

“No asbestos! Sir, what about the ghosts?”