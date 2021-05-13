Family members see kayak flip before man disappears under water, Texas police say

The body of Jason McCoy, 47, was pulled from the Guadalupe River in Texas after family members said his kayak overturned. Screengrab: Google Maps

Officials recovered the body of a kayaker hours after family members said his boat overturned on a Texas river Wednesday.

Jason McCoy, 47, was kayaking on the Guadalupe River when relatives saw his boat flip, KSAT reported.

He never resurfaced, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said.

“His kayak seemed to turn over and a witness saw him go under,” sheriff’s Sgt. Thomas Jones told The Seguin Gazette.

Family called 911 around 1:30 p.m. and rescuers from several agencies rushed to the scene to search for McCoy, according to KENS.

Officials said McCoy was an experienced swimmer and kayaker, The Seguin Gazette reported, and they don’t believe he was wearing a life jacket when the boat flipped.

Divers from the New Braunfels Fire Department joined the search around 5 p.m., according to the newspaper.

They found McCoy’s body underwater around 6:20 p.m., KENS reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they believe McCoy’s death was a “tragic accident and not the result of criminal activity,” according to KSAT, though an investigation is ongoing.

Guadalupe County is just east of San Antonio.

