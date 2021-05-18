Steven Spielberg’s breathtaking ‘superyacht’ is listed for $160 million. Look inside

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, filmmaker Steven Spielberg poses at the 2019 “An Unforgettable Evening” benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Legendary Hollywood director Steven Spielberg has put his insanely massive superyacht — yes, there are such things — named the Seven Seas on the market for a whopping $160 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Yacht Harbour

According to the listing, the 282-foot-long custom-crafted vessel was built by Oceanco in 2010 and has been owned by Spielberg for the past decade.

Interior Screen grab from Yacht Harbour

“The standard set up for the four-deck, Beverly Hills mansion-sized behemoth accommodates 15-20 people in seven (and potentially nine) cabins over four decks,” Dirt reported. “Specifications indicate the navy-blue-hulled boat, which is nearly 47-feet wide, has a maximum speed of 19.5 knots (about 22 mph) and a crew of 28.” It can hold enough fresh water and fuel to “allow it a range of 5,200 miles, more than enough for a transatlantic crossing.”

There is a swimming pool, two spas, and even a glass elevator. The primary suite has its own private deck, Dirt said.

Elevator Screen grab from Yacht Harbour

The Seven Seas also comes with two “custom-built onboard tenders,” Club Yacht reported. “One is a 30-foot open sport boat and the other a 34-foot limousine boat.”

Interior Screen grab from Yacht Harbour

Spielberg is one of the most popular motion-picture directors and producers in the world. His works include “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jaws,” “Schindler’s List,” “Saving Private Ryan” and the “Indiana Jones” franchise.

Interior Screen grab from Yacht Harbour