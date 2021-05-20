Tom Cruise sells extraordinary Colorado retreat for $39.5 million, reports say. See it

Actor Tom Cruise has sold his secluded 320-acre, custom-built Colorado estate for nearly $40 million after only two months on the market.

Cruise listed the Telluride property for $39.5 million in March, the Sacramento Bee reported.

He reportedly got the full asking price.

Listing agent Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty told the Wall Street Journal that the property was under contract within two weeks.

“It all really depended on who had their Gulfstream warming up on the tarmac to get out there first,” co-listing agent Eric Lavey, who also represented the property, told the newspaper.

Cruise purchased five plots of land, beginning In 1992, to create the Colorado retreat, according to the Denver Business Journal, and the main residence, spanning 11,512 square feet, was completed in 1994. The property at 115 Francisco Way is accessed via a scenic one-mile drive from a secure gated entry.

“Luxury meets legend at this 320-acre Telluride ranch, custom built for privacy, where unspoiled natural beauty, sweeping mountain vistas and outdoor recreation abound,” according to the official listing.

The estate — with a total of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms — is bathed in warm bleached cedar timbers and native stone. The property offers dramatic views of rolling hills and snow-capped mountain peaks. There is a three-bedroom guest lodge nestled nearby among the aspen trees. Over the 320 acres are extensive forested trails.

The property is only minutes from historic downtown Telluride, world-class skiing and golf courses.

The main house comes with a library, media room, a gym, billiards room and offices.

There is also a large sports court, a dirt bike and snowmobile track.