Oceanside estate of Shutterstock founder lists for $52 million in NY. Take a look
Jonathan Oringer, the 47-year-old billionaire who founded the stock media provider Shutterstock, has listed his posh New York Hamptons home for $52 million.
It’s “one of East End’s priciest listings,” according to the New York Post.
This comes several months after the tech CEO and his wife, Talia Oringer, nabbed a home in Miami Beach for $42 million, Mansion Global reported.
“This stunning home, which spans an impressive 10,300 sf, sits on nearly 2.20 acres of some of the most sought-after oceanfront property in Hamptons,” according to the listing on Realtor.com. “The ocean can be seen and heard from anywhere on the property, creating an atmosphere of relaxed paradise.”
There are eight-plus bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a primary suite secluded on its own floor — and with its own terrace. There are also six guest suites and a two-bedroom apartment for staff.
“Built by Ben Krupinski Builder, the interior features walnut and limestone floors throughout, high ceilings and stunning floor to ceiling glass windows and doors, creating a flood of natural light,” the listing said.
There is also a gym, office, studio, game room, spa and pool.
Oringer is a former prodigy who started studying computer programming and coding at the age of 5, StartUpTalky.com reports. During his college years, he discovered “one of the Web’s first pop-up blockers” according to the site. Currently, he has a net worth of $1.5 billion.
