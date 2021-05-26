Harley Quinn herself, Margot Robbie, lists posh CA home for $3.4 million. Look inside

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

When you glance at the character Harley Quinn’s cartoonishly small digs in “Birds of Prey,” it’s hard to imagine the sophisticated abode that her real-life counterpart, actor Margot Robbie, actually dwells in.

Now, the Australian native has listed her Los Angeles estate for $3.475 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to the Los Angeles Times, the asking price is $750,000 more than what Robbie bought the home for in 2017.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 3,364 square-foot, four bedroom, 5.5 bathroom house is located in the chic Hancock Park neighborhood in the City of Angels and was “built with an eye for entertaining and enjoying the quality of comfort,” the listing said.

Pet door Screen grab from Realtor.com

Features include high ceilings, a boutique-like wine cellar, chef’s kitchen and even a private pet room with a separate entry door.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“In addition to a main floor bedroom and bathroom perfect as a guest room, nanny quarters or home office, there are two en-suite guest bedrooms on the upper floor as well as a snazzily tiled laundry room and a principle bedroom replete with slender private balcony, marble bath and fitted walk-in closet,” Dirt reported.

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Margot Robbie poses for photographers at the photo call for the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Vianney Le Caer Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Even though she has started her career overseas on the Australian soap opera “Neighbours,” Robbie didn’t hit mainstream fame until she starred with Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” IMDb reported.

Since then, she’s become one of Hollywood’s highest paid actors thanks to her work in “Suicide Squad,” “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood,” and “Bird’s of Prey: Harley Quinn,” where she plays Quinn, the villain and girlfriend of the Joker.