School denies diplomas for two Texas students who wore military sashes to graduation

Two Texas students didn’t get their diplomas after they wore military sashes to their graduation ceremony, according to school officials.

The Nederland High School students, who have enlisted in the Marines and Air Force, wore their sashes showcasing their branches of service to their graduation ceremony Thursday night, 6KFDM reported. Another student walked across the stage displaying the Mexican flag and all three weren’t given diplomas, according to the publication.

“They put them on after they sat down, which is against our guidelines for graduation,” said an NISD representative, according to Port Arthur News. “After the graduation, administration held their diplomas, which is per the guidelines, so they could talk to the administrator before deciding the next step.”

The school district has been communicating with the students’ families, the publication reported.

“We are aware of the issue concerning students wearing non school issued items during the 2021 graduation ceremony. All students participating in the ceremony sign and agree to abide by the guidelines set forth by Nederland High School for the event,” the district said in a statement May 18.

“While Nederland ISD supports all students and their future endeavors our intention during this ceremony is to celebrate their academic accomplishments while a student is in our school district. We are currently reviewing all practices and guidelines for future programs while maintaining the long-standing traditions of Nederland High School.” the statement reads.

Nederland is a town of about 17,000 on the Texas coast, south of Beaumont