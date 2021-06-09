Swarm of cicadas invades White House press plane and delays flight for hours

Adult cicadas cover a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy Chase, Md. A swarm of cicadas prevented a White House press plane from taking off on time Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP

A swarm of cicadas managed to delay the White House press corps’s flight to Europe for hours on Tuesday.

The press corps was set to fly from Washington, D.C., to Europe for President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip in office. But the noisy bugs found their way into the chartered plane’s engine — preventing it from taking off, a Delta spokesperson told The Washington Post and CBS News.

The flight, scheduled to take off around 9 p.m. ET was delayed more than six hours, CNN reports.

The delay comes as billions of Brood X cicadas, which emerge from underground every 17 years, have descended on parts of the U.S.