Will buyer come off sidelines to buy Joe Montana’s California estate at $24.5M? See it







San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana has sliced the asking price of his distinctive 500-acre Napa Valley estate to $24.5 million., according to realtor.com.

The equestrian estate in Calistoga, California, was inspired by his and his wife Jennifer’s travels in Italy and France during breaks in the NFL legend’s career, according to the listing agents.

“Villa Montana” originally listed the villa for $49 million in 2009. Two years later, the price was lowered to $35 million. The Sacramento Bee wrote about the home in July 2019 when it hit the market at $28.9 million.

The Italianate residence includes a guesthouse/art studio, caretaker’s cottage, professional equestrian arena and stables for 30 horses with offices and staff residences.

The 9,700-square-foot home, built over a five-year period and completed in 2003, has three bedrooms, three ensuite baths and a powder room.

Most of the contents of “Villa Montana” were imported from Europe, a Compass real estate representative said in an email to The Bee, including antique marble floors, sinks, fireplaces, ironwork torchères, mantels and 16th century iron gates.

The villa is loaded with distinctive features. Two turreted towers offer 360 views of Mt. St. Helena. There are elaborate wood-beamed and vaulted ceilings. An expansive wine cellar houses 3,500 bottles of wine, a tasting room and a terrace for outdoor wine tasting.

The landscaping features groves of ancient Tuscan varietal olive trees—which produce up to 60 gallons of olive oil that the Montanas bottle each year—grape vines, a pond for swimming and fishing, a pool, regulation bocci ball terrace and a basketball/tennis court.

Joe and Jennifer Montana live in San Francisco where Joe runs his venture-capital firm, Liquid 2 Ventures.

“Villa Montana is a true gem,” Compass agent Avram Goldman told realtor.com. “Nothing compares to the quality and craftsmanship. It is not just an incredible estate — it is like a Picasso.”

Montana, 65, played quarterback for 16 seasons in the NFL, most of them with the San Francisco 49ers.. He won four Super Bowls and earned Super Bowl MVP honors for three of them.

With Goldman, Compass agent Timothy Hayden also represents the seller.