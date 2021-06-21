‘Dangerous’ radar-confirmed tornado hits suburban Chicago

A tornado with strong rotation and a pronounced debris signature on radar was confirmed late Sunday in suburban Chicago, forecasters said.

Residents near Darien and Burr Ridge, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, were urged to take cover around 11:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Chicago said on Twitter.

“This is a dangerous situation!” the agency tweeted.

Live newscast video showed several large trees downed and damage to homes and vehicles in the path of the storm. A gas leak and injuries were reported in nearby Naperville, news outlets reported.

There was a continued threat for wind damage as the line of storms moved over Illinois, forecasters said. The system was moving east at about 45 mph (75 kph).