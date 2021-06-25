Reaction pours in after Chauvin’s mom gives emotional speech — without mention of Floyd

Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday after being convicted of killing George Floyd. His mother Carolyn Pawlenty said she believes in his “innocence.”

Reaction on social media poured in as Derek Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, spoke before the court for the first time as her son awaited sentencing following his murder conviction.

Chauvin was sentenced to 270 months in prison — 22.5 years — with 199 days already served.

Pawlenty was called by the defense to speak after the state presented victim impact statements from the family of George Floyd. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering Floyd, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Pawlenty said she believes in her son’s “innocence” and urged leniency at his sentencing, saying that he is a “good man.”

“Derek, I want you to know I’ve always believed in your innocence,” she continued. “And I will never waver from that.”

Reactions poured in about Pawlenty’s statement, pointing out that she didn’t mention Floyd in her speech.

Derek Chauvin’s mom reminded her son in court, there’s no stronger bond than a mother’s bond…. Which only reminded me, that’s why #GeorgeFloyd cried for his mommy as Chauvin murdered him. #ChauvinSentencing — kendis (@kendisgibson) June 25, 2021 Yeah, you love your son but I missed the show of empathy for George Floyd's family? — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) June 25, 2021 I feel bad for the mom because mom’s have blind unconditional love for their children. But did she even mention the man her son murdered ? Did I miss that? — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) June 25, 2021 Derek Chauvin’s mom is speaking. I feel her grief. She’s a mom. Derek is her baby. Her baby killed a handcuffed man in front of the world. — RealTimBlack (@RealTimBlack) June 25, 2021 Derek Chauvins mom really made that long speech about a parents love but did not acknowledge the George Floyd’s family at all... — Mimi (@dopelike_mimi) June 25, 2021 does Derek Chauvin's mom realize her son is still alive and she can still see him and touch him?



cause implying anything else is a slap in the face to George Floyd's family who will never see theirs again. — cory (@cmjseeger) June 25, 2021

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody on May 25, 2020, and his death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. He died after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as three other officers did not intervene.