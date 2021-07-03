AP Week in Pictures: Global

The shadow of the Willis Tower, left, falls on Lake Michigan and passing storm clouds as the setting sun lights up the Chicago skyline as seen from the Willis Tower, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) AP

JUNE 26 - JULY 2, 2021

From celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, to Gay Pride festivities in Panama City, to a farmworker reacting to the heat wave in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

