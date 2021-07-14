National
Nude woman found wedged between two buildings, California firefighters say
Workers at a noisy California auto body shop had a tough time figuring out the source of what sounded like a woman screaming Tuesday afternoon, firefighters say.
Just after 2 p.m., they called police for help, KTLA reported. Officers climbed onto the roof to have a look around.
That’s when police discovered a nude woman wedged in the 10-inch gap between the auto shop and another building, the Orange County Register reported.
“It’s big enough for a cat, or maybe a dog, but definitely not a human,” Max Benett, owner of Tim’s Auto Repair and Smog, told the publication.
Firefighters eventually cut a hole in one wall to rescue the woman, the Orange County Fire Authority reported on Twitter.
The rescue operation, which involved cutting through an 8-inch-thick concrete wall, took more than two hours, KABC reported.
The woman, who did not seem seriously hurt, was taken to a hospital, according to the station.
While she was able to talk to fire crews, the woman did not reveal how she became trapped between the buildings, KTLA reported.
“That’s a mystery to all of us here right now,” Capt. Thanh Nguyen of the Orange County Fire Authority told the station.
