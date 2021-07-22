21-year-old woman’s remains found near human foot, FBI says. Her death is a mystery

The FBI said remains discovered in a Maryland park near where hikers found a human foot belonged to 21-year-old Joanna Michelle Amaya. FBI

Hikers discovered a pair of red Nike shoes and a human foot in a Maryland national park in June. Now the FBI has identified the woman who died.

The foot was found in a remote part of the woods, away from established paths of Catoctin Mountain Park, according to McClatchy News. Rangers found the rest of the woman’s body, except for a missing hand and foot, fewer than 100 yards away.

At the time, FBI officials didn’t know how long the body was in the park. Now they’re asking for more information on the 21-year-old who mysteriously died.

Officials said the remains belonged to Joanna Michelle Amaya, who was known as Dior Reyes.

“Through collaborative investigative efforts, and working with the Baltimore Medical Examiner’s Office, the remains were determined to be those of Amaya,” the FBI said in a news release. “At this point, the cause of death has yet to be determined.”

The woman from Gaithersburg, Maryland, was wearing a black track suit, wrist guard and red Nike shoes when her body was found. She also carried a Puma handbag and a set of keys with an El Salvador keychain, the FBI said.

“It’s sad. It’s disheartening,” Richard Ruggieri, a supervisory special agent in the FBI’s Baltimore office, told The Washington Post in June. “This person has a story to tell. First, we need to figure out who it is to tell the story.”

The FBI is asking that anyone who could help identify the woman or who has information about a person who disappeared in the past six months contact the tip line at 800-CALL-FBI.