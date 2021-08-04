Driver stumbles from car with half-gallon of vodka after 3 crashes, Washington cops say

A woman who was reportedly involved in 3 hit-and-run crashes in Soap Lake, Washington, on Tuesday was arrested for a DUI after she stumbled out of her car with a half-gallon of vodka, police said. Soap Lake Police Department

A woman was arrested after investigators linked her to three hit-and-run scenes and witnessed her stumbling from her car with a large bottle of vodka, Washington police said.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Soap Lake Police Department responded to a hit-and-run before receiving two other reports of hit-and-run collisions just a few blocks away, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Pieces of the suspect’s vehicle were found at each scene after it “collided with several different fences, a fire hydrant, and finally, an occupied residence,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

Soap Lake Police Chief Ryan Cox responded to one of the scenes and found a woman stumbling out of her car, holding a half-gallon bottle of vodka and trying to leave the area, according to police.

The driver, who was from Moses Lake, “didn’t appear to know where exactly she was, and admitted to several officers ... that she was an alcoholic,” police said.

The woman voluntarily took a breathalyzer test, which revealed her blood alcohol content was .204 and .203, according to the police.

Police arrested the woman for a DUI, and she was later released. Charges for felony- and misdemeanor-level hit-and-run collisions will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

