Meghan McCain was ‘never at a loss for words’ on ‘The View.’ How her co-hosts said goodbye

Friday marked the end of Meghan McCain’s nearly four-year run on “The View.”

In an emotional send-off, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar bid a final farewell to their fellow host on her last daytime broadcast Friday.

Goldberg, who has sparred publicly with McCain on multiple occasions, joked that the 36-year-old was “never at a loss of words” during her time on the show. The Fox News alumna joined “The View” as a conservative voice in 2017 and was best known for her takes on hot button issues including abortion and gun control.

Her delivery and sharp wit cemented her as a favorite for some fans and a villain for others.

Tomorrow is my last show as a cohost @TheView - as they say, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times. Thank you for allowing me the privilege of sharing my opinion with you every day. I wish my cohosts and the show the best of luck and good will going into season 25! pic.twitter.com/vl0gJgH45x — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 5, 2021

“It has really been incredible,” McCain said during her send-off. “It’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life. You women have been so incredible to work with, the crew, the producers, everyone works so hard. It’s been a really incredible, liberating experience and I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you.”

McCain announced plans to leave the show last month.

Behar, who has also exchanged barbs with McCain in the past, reacted to the sudden news of her departure by praising her co-host for being a “formidable opponent” over the years, Good Housekeeping reported at the time.

“I have to say, you and I have in common, as do all of us here, that we’re on a show where we stick our necks out, we take the blowback, we take a lot of hits on this show and we stick to our points of view,” Behar said in July. “You have done that brilliantly for four years. I hope you can say that I did the same thing.”

Before her final goodbye, McCain again thanked her co-hosts and wished them the best of luck in their 25th season.

“This has been a really wild ride,” she said.