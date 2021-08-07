Charlotte Observer Logo
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

Palestinians carry the body of Imad Dwekat, 37, during his funeral in the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Dwekat was killed during clashes with Israeli security forces following a protest in the West Bank on Friday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
JULY 31 - AUG. 6, 2021

From wildfires in California and Greece, to drought conditions in Argentina, to the Italian artistic swimming team competing in Japan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

