You can get free breakfast from Wendy’s this Friday the 13th. Saturday, too. Here’s how

Wendy’s is offering customers their choice of one free croissant breakfast sandwich during Friday the 13th weekend. The offer is good on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. Associated Press file

Wendy’s customers can enjoy breakfast on the house this Friday the 13th. And Saturday, too.

On Aug. 13 and 14, guests can visit any Wendy’s location for a free croissant sandwich, the company announced. Customers can choose from two items: the sausage, egg and Swiss croissant or the bacon, egg and Swiss croissant.

There’s no purchase necessary.

Tomorrow and Saturday, let your free flag fly! ‘Cause you can get a Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant FOR FREE. No catch. Available during breakfast hours only. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 12, 2021

“Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy’s is making sure luck (and FREE* breakfast) is on your side,” the Ohio-based burger chain said in a news release. “Take that, black cats.”

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The deal is available between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday at participating locations, while supplies last. Free sandwiches are limited to one per customer and can’t be combined with other offers or promotions.

“Just show up to a participating Wendy’s restaurant during breakfast hours and it’s yours,” the company said. “Yep, it’s that simple.”

Find your nearest Wendy’s here.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER