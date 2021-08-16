Husband charged with murder after crash kills wife while kids are in car, CA cops say

Cesar Iban Torres was arrested and charged with murder after driving his car into oncoming traffic in Encino, California, police said. Aimee Garcia, his wife, died in the crash. The Wichita Eagle

A husband was arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on a California freeway and crashing his car, according to authorities. His wife died in the crash and their four children were inside the car.

Cesar Iban Torres, 31, was arrested on first-degree murder and resisting arrest charges Thursday after California Highway Patrol said he crashed “head-on into a big rig” on the 101 Freeway in Encino, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Torres was tased before he was detained because he tried to attack CHP officers, authorities said, according to the station.

Aimee Garcia, 26, Cesar’s wife, died in the crash, ABC7 reported. The couple’s four children suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized, according to the station. The kids were all under the age of 9.

Juan Zavala, Garcia’s brother, told the station that Torres called him hours before the crash and made “bizarre and disturbing comments.” ”And he said ... God talked to him and he said he has to give his family to God, and I’m like, ‘No, what are you talking about? Come back,’” Zavala said, according to the station.

Torres was being detained at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on $1 million bail as of Friday, KTLA reported, citing jail records.

CHP said it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, according to the station.

