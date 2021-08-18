Old Navy will no longer separate plus-size women’s clothes. ‘Welcome to the revolution’

Old Navy announced the launch of Bodequality, which it calls “an innovative and fully inclusive shopping experience.” Old Navy

Old Navy is shifting away from plus-size sections and becoming more body inclusive in the store’s largest launch in its history, the company announced Wednesday.

With the launch of BODEQUALITY, Old Navy will offer sizes 0-30 and 4S-4X for all clothing with no change in prices for sizing, becoming the first national retailer to do so.

Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy, called it a “transformative moment” for its brand.

“No separate ‘Plus size’ sections. No ‘one-size fits all’ mannequins or models,” Green said. “This is size equality, price equality and style for women everywhere.”

Old Navy’s 1,200-plus stores and its online shops will be transformed Friday for the launch of BODEQUALITY. Its stores will include mannequins in sizes 4, 12 and 18.

The store’s websites are also changing to merge the women’s and women’s plus collections. Online, styles are photographed in size 4, 12 and 18 models so users can select the size that looks most like them.

“Welcome to the revolution,” Green said in a letter to employees.

About 70% of women in the United States wear plus-size clothing, but Bloomberg said the category of clothing only accounts for a fifth of the apparel market.

Previously, extended-size styles of Old Navy clothing were designed and manufactured at a different place than its other women’s clothes, Glossy reported. With its new launch, they are doing away with that practice.

“After years of extensive research, customer consultation and design reviews, Old Navy is proud to offer shoppers clothing that is fit for confidence and feels good on each and every woman as they are, no matter the size,” Old Navy said in a news release.

Green said BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but rather a complete overhaul of Old Navy’s business.

Alison Partridge Stickney, head of women’s and maternity merchandising at Old Navy, said the new campaign allowed the company to rethink how they serve women.

“The overwhelming response we heard from women is that shopping isn’t fun, it’s dismal,” she said, according to Glossy. “They can’t shop with their friends. They feel excluded. So our marching orders were to make the entire shopping process feel inclusive, no walls between customers.”

“Saturday Night Live” star Aidy Bryant will be the face of the new marketing campaign, which launches Friday.