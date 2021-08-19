3 officers shot, another injured after coffee shop robbery in New Mexico, police say

Three Albuquerque police officers were shot and one was injured while responding to a robbery at a coffee shop in Albuquerque, NM, authorities said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four police officers were injured Thursday while responding to a robbery at a New Mexico coffee shop, according to authorities.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said three police officers were shot and another was hurt, the Associated Press reported. One was shot in the chest and in critical condition, a second was shot in the arm, and a third was hit in his bulletproof vest. A fourth was wounded by glass or shrapnel, according to the AP.

Authorities said the officers were responding to a robbery at Dutch Bros Coffee and “things went bad,” KOAT7 reported.

Medina said the officer who was shot in the arm is in surgery, according to the station.

Officials said an injured suspect was hospitalized and another suspect was detained, KRQE reported.

“Police families should never have to receive the calls they’re getting today,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement. “We’re asking our entire community to have their backs and the backs of every officer who worked to find the suspects and bring them to justice after this senseless act of violence.”