Portland, Oregon, preps for protests between opposing groups

The Associated Press

A man reacts after anti-fascist protesters drove towards members of the far-right group Proud Boys as they rally in an abandoned parking lot on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Alex Milan Tracy) Alex Milan Tracy AP
PORTLAND, Ore.

All available police personnel in Portland, Oregon, will report for duty Sunday because of expected rallies between opposing groups downtown.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite predicted clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another” at Tom McCall Waterfront Park Sunday afternoon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported it is far-right groups that are planning a rally.

The bureau is working with Oregon State Police, the sheriff’s office and other local partners to address this weekend’s demonstrations.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

