48-year-old hiker has been missing for two days in Grand Canyon, officials say

A 48-year-old Arizona hiker was reported missing early Monday at the Grand Canyon National Park, officials said.

Arturo Hernandez of Surprise was last seen Sunday morning on the Tonto Trail, east of Hermit Creek Camp, park officials said in a news release.

He was spotted on his way back to the rim, officials said. He had hiked the Hermit Trail from Hermit Rest to Hermit Creek.

Rangers hiked the Hermit Trail on Monday and conducted an aerial search but could not find him.

A search and rescue team of 12 people continued looking for Hernandez the following day along the Tonto and Hermit trails and the Monument Creek drainage. They also used a National Park Service helicopter.

Hernandez was wearing a backpack with a turquoise trim, a teal T-shirt, black athletic shorts and black Nike shoes, photos of him taken at the canyon show. Rangers said he is 5 feet 10 inches, 185 pounds with gray hair, a mustache and brown eyes.

The park service is conducting a missing persons investigation. Officials asked anyone with information to call or text the National Park Service at 888-653-0009, fill out an online form or email them at nps_isb@nps.gov.

