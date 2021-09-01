2 Alabama electric company employees killed while on duty

Two electric company employees contracted to work with Alabama Power were killed while working on storm restoration, according to the company.

WBMA-TV reports that the Pike Electric workers were on duty near an intersection in Adger, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) southwest of Birmingham, just before noon when the accident happened, according to the The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Pike Electric spokesman James Banner said the company is "interviewing the crew and just doing a full investigation.” He added that the company was praying for the victims' families.

Banner said he wasn't sure what the workers were doing when the accident happened, but that "it’s normal course of work for us to do work for Alabama Power.”

The coroner’s office said the cause of death could take from 4 to 6 weeks to determine.

The identities of the two employees will not be released until after their next of kin is notified.