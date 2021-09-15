Customers found metal in stuffed shells from one of the U.S.’s largest grocery sellers

Metal in stuffed shells caused a not-food-in-your-food recall of frozen shells sold under H-E-B supermarket’s store brand.

The H-E-B-written, FDA-posted recall notice said four customer complaints last week alerted H-E-B to the problem. Though the nation’s seventh-largest grossing seller of groceries (according to FoodIndustry.com) is omnipresent in Texas and present in Mexico, the stuffed shells come from Sevrioli Foods in Bellmawr, New Jersey.

What’s recalled are 22-ounce bags of H-E-B Jumbo Stuffed Shells, lot No. 2 1208 with an expiration date of 07/27/22. The lot code is found on the back of the bag, in the upper left corner.

The back of the bag of recalled H-E-B stuffed shells. The lot number is in the upper left corner. FDA

If you have these, toss them or return them to the store for a full refund.

Customers with questions can call H-E-B at 855-432-4438, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.