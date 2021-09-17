Texas ice cream truck man’s Instagram of himself serving kids leads to prison, feds say

A Beaumont, Texas ice cream truck driver’s Instagram live video of himself on Instagram serving children recorded a gun, which he can’t possess, officials said. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Selling the sweet treats to kids didn’t break any federal laws.

It’s what authorities said they spotted on an ice cream truck driver’s livestream video that has landed him in prison.

In February, 21-year-old Jason Sibley filmed himself on Instagram serving ice cream to neighborhood children in Beaumont, Texas. Local police watching the video saw a silver and black handgun inside the vehicle and went looking for the ice cream truck, officials said.

When officers found Sibley sitting in the truck, he tossed something over his shoulder and they heard the sound of metal clanging, officials said. The officers reported finding a 9mm Smith&Wesson in the back of the truck.

Sibley wasn’t allowed to have a gun because he’d previously been convicted of the unauthorized use of a vehicle, officials said.

In May, Sibley pleaded guilty in a Texas federal court to prohibited person in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced him Thursday to 33 months in prison.

“The conduct in this case is especially egregious because the firearm was possessed in the presence of children,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Nicholas Ganjei said in a statement.

