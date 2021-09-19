Bus driver refused player with Mexico flag – so entire Illinois team left, school says

A bus driver refused to let Rock Island High School soccer players in Illinois board the bus with a Mexican flag so the entire team got off and missed a game, officials said. Screengrab from WHBF.

A bus driver refused to let an Illinois high school soccer player to board because he was carrying a Mexican flag, officials said.

So, his teammates all got off the bus and missed their game.

Rock Island High School sophomore Gabriel Albarran told KWQC the flag was draped over his shoulders in celebration of Mexican Independence Day on Thursday when the the driver approached him and other players.

“I thought that he was going to say something nice about it,” Albarran told KWQC. “He said that flag is not allowed here and that I’m not allowed on the bus with that flag and he told me to go back to my country and I’m not allowed here.”

Players already on the bus got off and refused to board again after the confrontation, Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said in a statement. The team missed the game because the “issue was not able to be resolved in time.” It will be rescheduled.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Our students should not have to experience this sort of bias and racism,” Lawrence said. “What took place was extremely disappointing and unacceptable, however, our (Rock Island High School) soccer team and the head coach conducted themselves with respect and dignity.”

The president of Tri-State Travel, which operates the charter bus, told WHBF the company is conducting “an internal safety investigation” and “handling (the bus driver) accordingly.”

The school district said it will re-evaluate its contract with Tri-State Travel, KWQC reported.

Albarran said his teammates told him to continue raising his flag and not back down, WHBF reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I’m grateful for them. I’m grateful that the people had my back yesterday, and the coaches didn’t go on the same bus with them,” Albarran told the news outlet.