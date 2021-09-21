Monkey-shaped rock formed long ago by flowing water is vandalized, Texas park says

Monkey Rock in Lost Maples State Natural Area was vandalized with stick figure drawings, photos from the Texas park show. Facebook Screengrab, Lost Maples State Natural Area

Thousands of years ago, flowing water shaped a rock into what now resembles a monkey.

The natural formation — nicknamed “Monkey Rock” in Texas’ Lost Maples State Natural Area — was recently vandalized, the park said in a Monday night Facebook post.

“Please respect our park; this vandalism breaks our hearts,” the state park wrote.

Two photos included with the post show Monkey Rock vandalized with stick figures and other drawings.

“This is not OK,” the park said.

Monkey Rock was formed when water flowed through the Sabinal Canyon walls, according to the post. Lost Maples State Natural Area trails map describes the limestone outcrop as unique and fondly named.

If you follow the trail, the park says “you’ll have no trouble spotting (Monkey Rock).” Nearby, it says you’ll also see plants growing along the cliff walls, made possible by water seeping in from underground.

The 3.1-mile trail is considered “challenging” and expected to take about three hours.

“As you transition upward on the rocky slopes, you’ll be rewarded with scenic views and spectacular rock faces,” the map says. “There are a couple of steep areas, so be prepared with plenty of water (32 oz. or one quart per hour of your hike) and good hiking shoes.”

The post of the iconic rock garnered many comments from frustrated hikers who enjoy admiring the limestone.

“This makes me so angry and sad,” one person wrote. “Our kids love that rock.”

“Oh that makes me so mad. It is totally unnecessary,” said another. “Why would someone carry spray paint on a hike that is just wrong.”

“Ridiculous. No business being out there if they don’t respect our parks,” another user commented.

Lost Maples State Natural Area is about 90 miles northwest of San Antonio and its busy season lasts from October through November and March through May.

“You may know Lost Maples for its fall color, but it is spectacular year-round,” the park site says. “Visit any time to see abundant wild­flowers, steep canyon walls and the scenic Sabinal River.”

Entrance fees for adults ages 13 and older are $6 per day, the site says, and children 12 and under are free.