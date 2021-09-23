‘What the …?’ Crow somehow gets stuck in fence and needs rescue, Louisiana video shows

A Louisiana resident rescued a crow after it got its head stuck in a fence last week. (SCREENGRAB FROM P.J. HAHN FACEBOOK VIDEO)

Fences and crows don’t go well together. Unfortunately, one bird found out the hard way.

It’s a rescue story Louisiana resident P.J. Hahn wasn’t expecting.

“It’s the moment when you stop and say, ‘What the….?’” he wrote on Facebook after rescuing a crow wedged in a fence last week.

Hahn took the injured bird to Dr. Greg Rich, a veterinarian with Avian & Exotic Animal Hospital of Louisiana.

The crow had a bruised wing, “most likely from banging its wing on the fence in an attempt to free itself,” Hahn said.

After a little “TLC and rehabilitation,” the crow was released into the wild on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, (the crow) will avoid fences,” Hahn said.

