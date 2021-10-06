Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. September 30, 2021.

Editorial: Quinton Lucas, City Council allies bet big on Canadian firm in KCI concessions battle

It was a day of chaos and frustration Wednesday at City Hall. Two City Council members walked out of a committee hearing, Mayor Quinton Lucas Zoomed in an emergency vote, boos and applause echoed alternately through the council chamber.

There was smoke. But at the end, though, there was clarity: The full council will vote next week on the hotly debated Kansas City International Airport concessions contract with Vantage Airport Group and its partners.

It’s hard to overstate the bitterness in the airport concessions fight. Council members — and reporters — have been deluged for weeks with allegations of secrecy, misleading claims, suggested conflicts of interest and general skullduggery.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We think this should be an open and transparent process,” attorney Roxsen Koch said Wednesday, on behalf of a losing vendor. “It has not been that.”

What it has been is reminiscent of the fight between Edgemoor, Burns & McDonnell and AECOM over the original airport development deal.

And we can say this: The Vantage proposal may or may not be the best deal of the five on the table. But it’s clearly the riskiest deal. It rejects proven airport concession operators in favor of a hazier business model and a developer with more limited experience.

“The (developer) model doesn’t work,” airport concessionaire Elliott Threatt told the committee Wednesday.

It’s a big gamble. Like all gambles, it may pay off. Or Vantage could struggle, and voters (and travelers) will know whom to blame.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Three members of the City Council’s transportation committee voted Wednesday to move the Vantage proposal forward: Kevin O’Neill, Eric Bunch and Melissa Robinson. Two members, Teresa Loar and Katheryn Shields, walked out of the meeting, trying to deny Vantage supporters a quorum and delay the vote.

Paging Quinton Lucas! An emergency call was made to the out-of-town mayor, who quickly Zoomed in to provide a quorum and the crucial fourth vote to send the Vantage plan to the full council.

“This issue deserves a public vote,” Lucas said. “I do not like defeating a quorum as a way to try to avoid our responsibility.”

Skeptics insist the Vantage plan promises things it can’t deliver: millions of extra dollars to the Aviation Department, robust inclusion of minority shops and restaurants, and a full opening when the new terminal begins operations.

Some of Vantage’s local vendors are struggling financially now, even before the airport opens.

Even Vantage supporters concede its plan won’t survive intact. “Somebody’s going to fail,” said Kim Randolph of the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, referring to local airport vendors. Vantage, she said, is trying to prevent that.

Kansas City will know the general results of all this in March 2023, when the new terminal opens. Assuming Vantage is picked, its initial promises will have to be met, or not, in the next 18 months.

That’s just a few weeks before Bunch, O’Neill and Robinson face reelection. If terminal shops aren’t open, if minority participation is poor, if financing is a mess — if airport concessions are a debacle — voters will be able to hold them responsible.

No one is risking more than Lucas. He was the deciding vote Wednesday. He has pushed Vantage for some time. He appointed Councilman Dan Fowler to the concessions selection committee, and defended him against conflict of interest concerns.

In the past, we’ve accused Lucas of taking both sides on any issue. In 2021, though, Lucas has picked just one side, on police funding in May and now on the biggest contract for the biggest project in Kansas City.

The airport concessions contract is on him, and voters can and should judge him accordingly.

___

Jefferson City News Tribune. October 2, 2021.

Editorial: The new gas tax? It’s optional.

It’s not often government implements a tax, then gives you a loophole to avoid paying it. But that’s exactly what the Missouri Legislature did when crafting compromises to get the state’s new gas tax legislation approved.

It’s not often government implements a tax, then gives you a loophole to avoid paying it.

But that’s exactly what the Missouri Legislature did when crafting compromises to get the state’s new gas tax legislation approved.

As we recently reported, the tax raises the price Missouri drivers pay on gasoline by an additional 2.5 cents per gallon every year until 2025, for a total of 12.5 cents per gallon.

A provision in the law allows Missouri drivers to request an exemption and refund next fiscal year. To do this, you must show what you paid in fuel tax.

Drivers must provide: The vehicle identification number of the vehicle the fuel was delivered to, the date of sale, names and addresses of the purchaser and seller, the number of gallons purchased, and the number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax as a separate item.

Motorists can’t file for refunds until next July, when the Department of Revenue will have refund claim forms online.

The tax took effect Friday, so you can start saving your receipts now.

The ability to get a refund is actually an ingenious way to essentially tax out-of-state residents and Missourians who can afford it.

Here’s why: It’s estimated that close to 40 percent of the traffic on Missouri roads is from out-of-state motorists. But the vast majority of them won’t seek refunds.

As for Missourians, whether you seek a refund might depend on which you can most spare: time or money. If you’re a high-wage earner who works long hours, it’s likely not going to be worth your while. But if you’re pinching pennies, it will be a fairly easy way to get a few bucks back.

Even if it’s not worth your time now, it might be later as more tax gets implemented each year.

Make no mistake: Missouri needs the potential $450 million a year for transportation funding. But the refund option will help Missourians who are struggling to make ends meet.

___

St. Joseph News Press. October 3, 2021.

Editorial: All-in on the Civic Arena

The city of St. Joseph and Missouri Western State University must have done a good job running four previous NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournaments in this city — the last time in 2011 — because Civic Arena is starting to show its age.

In a previous interview, St. Joseph’s parks director said, diplomatically: “There are some things that we could do to soften that up just a little bit to make it a little more of an inviting environment.”

Translation: Entering this facility is like entering a bunker.

It wasn’t always so. The Civic Arena opened 41 years ago today, on Oct. 4, 1980, with a preseason NBA basketball game. Other events in the building’s first six months included Black Sabbath, Brenda Lee and Cheap Trick concerts (separate events), pro wrestling, the ice follies, the Royal Lipizzan Stallions and the Harlem Globetrotters.

Those days seem as dated as Walkman cassette players or episodes of “CHiPs.”

But the St. Joseph Civic Arena is getting some much-needed attention, and public funding, ahead of another major NCAA basketball tournament just 18 months from now in March of 2023. The facility is slated to receive $1 million from the new parks tax for a new scoreboard, basketball goals, digital scorer’s tables and seating.

In addition, the arena is in line to receive $500,000 for new lighting, $400,000 for a roof and $220,000 for floor pits. That’s just from the city tax. The City Council also authorized $1 million in American Rescue Act funding for improvements.

All this attention came after the city faced a choice as the Civic Arena reached the age of mid-life crisis. Either sink considerable funds into big renovations or build a brand-new events center to anchor Downtown.

The appeal of something new always looms large, but our city went all-in with the old when it devoted local and federal tax dollars to the Civic Arena.

It was the right decision, the best use of limited resources and a realistic assessment of where Downtown stands right now. The casino has shown no public interest in moving and the Downtown hotel looks like something out of “Escape from New York,” if you want to make another early 1980s reference.

And yet the Civic Arena, like any 40-something, at times feels the sting of wandering affections. People will see event centers in Sioux City, Iowa, or Independence, Missouri, and feel the allure of something more modern. They’ll say, “Why can’t we have that?”

We can’t have it because that’s not what voters were promised in the parks tax election. In addition, other applicants had to take no for an answer when the city granted additional funding from the federal rescue act.

Happy Birthday, Civic Arena. We’re in it for the long haul now.

END