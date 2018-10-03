A Turkish police officer patrols outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. A Saudi journalist who has written Washington Post columns critical of the kingdom’s assertive crown prince has gone missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the newspaper said Wednesday, raising concerns over his safety. Khashoggi, 59, is a longtime Saudi journalist, foreign correspondent, editor and columnist whose work has been controversial in the past in the ultraconservative Sunni kingdom.
A Turkish police officer patrols outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. A Saudi journalist who has written Washington Post columns critical of the kingdom’s assertive crown prince has gone missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the newspaper said Wednesday, raising concerns over his safety. Khashoggi, 59, is a longtime Saudi journalist, foreign correspondent, editor and columnist whose work has been controversial in the past in the ultraconservative Sunni kingdom. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo
A Turkish police officer patrols outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. A Saudi journalist who has written Washington Post columns critical of the kingdom’s assertive crown prince has gone missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the newspaper said Wednesday, raising concerns over his safety. Khashoggi, 59, is a longtime Saudi journalist, foreign correspondent, editor and columnist whose work has been controversial in the past in the ultraconservative Sunni kingdom. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo

World

Saudis insist missing Post contributor left Turkey consulate

The Associated Press

October 03, 2018 11:52 PM

ISTANBUL

Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul is insisting a missing Saudi contributor to The Washington Post left its building before disappearing, directly contradicting comments by Turkish officials who say they believe he is still there.

The statement by the consulate released early Thursday said its diplomats were working with "Turkish local authorities to uncover the circumstances of the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi after he left the consulate building."

The statement released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency did not elaborate.

The Post, Khashoggi's supporters and his fiancée say he entered the consulate Tuesday for paperwork and then disappeared. Press freedom groups are calling on Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety of Khashoggi, who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the U.S. while writing columns critical of the kingdom.

  Comments  